Pender County Clerk of Superior Court’s office closed due to COVID-19 exposure

BURGAW, N.C. (WNCT) – Pender County court officials announced that the clerk of superior court’s office will be closed through Tuesday, December 15, due to exposure to COVID-19.

The clerk’s office will reopen on Wednesday, December 16. During the closure, a drop box is available in front of the clerk’s office located at 102 South Walker Street for filings.

Limited staff is available by phone at 910-663-3900. Any person who needs assistance with a domestic violence order or no-contact order should visit the New Hanover County clerk’s office located at 316 Princess Street in Wilmington.

Due to an order of the Chief Justice, only people with business at the courthouse will be allowed to enter. Masks or face coverings are required in all courthouses. Officials said filings are encouraged to be mailed and will be treated as timely if received by mail within five days of the due date.

Some court matters can be processed online. For the latest information on court closings, click here.



