Person ill with COVID-19 attended Raleigh Lego convention, putting some at ‘risk of exposure,’ officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County health officials said Sunday that some who attended a Lego convention in Raleigh last weekend were possibly exposed to COVID-19.

Officials revealed Sunday that a Wake County resident who attended the BrickUniverse Lego Fan Convention at the Raleigh Convention Center on March 8 has tested positive for COVID-19.

The person did have symptoms while at the convention, officials said.

The sick person was apparently at the convention between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. last Sunday.

“Because the crowd was so large and so mobile, we have no way to identify who came in close contact with this person during the Lego convention,” Dr. Jose Cabanas, the county’s EMS Director/Medical Director, said in a news release.

The Wake County Public Health Division asks anyone who was at the event from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on March 8 to call the COVID-19 information line at 919-856-7044.

Officials said that county health workers will:

Confirm that the caller was at the event on March 8 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Ask if the caller is experiencing symptoms such as cough, fever or shortness of breath

Gather the caller’s contact information.

A member of the public health team will then contact the caller to go through a detailed list of questions.

This process will enable the public health staff to assess the caller’s symptoms.