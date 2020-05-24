Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Phase 2 allowing indoor worship, many churches staying on the safe side

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

Phase 2 of Governor Coopers reopening orders allows church goers to partake in indoor services.

However, many churches still feel this isn’t the right move.

Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church has decided to continue worshiping via outdoor service in their cars.

“One of the things that we need to understand is that church is not a place…it’s an attitude,” said Pastor Stephen Greene Howard.

Pastor Howard wants to ensure the safety of all church member.

Although he says it isn’t always easy, it’s worth it in the end.

“Yes the church has bills and things to take care of…but we cannot put profit over people,” said Howard.

For now Pastor Howard and his church have decided to continue outdoor service for the foreseeable future.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV