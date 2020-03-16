Piedmont Natural Gas will not disconnect customer’s service for non-payments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) Piedmont Natural Gas today implemented additional steps to protect customers and employees in the communities it serves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actions taken by the company include:

Piedmont Natural Gas will not disconnect any customer’s service for non-payment, to give customers experiencing financial hardship extra time to make payments. This applies to all home and business accounts in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company will continue to read meters and send bills; customers should pay what they can to avoid building up a large balance that will be harder to pay off later.

Through a carefully planned and strategically implemented process, Piedmont has directed most employees – who are not involved in the distribution of natural gas – to work from home, where possible.

Piedmont technicians will continue to perform emergency repairs and other essential work on customers’ property. Technicians will maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from customers, avoid handshaking, and follow best hygiene practices in accordance with guidelines by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).

Piedmont is urging customers to use online tools for billing and payment or to request to start, stop or move service. Customers with special circumstances can call customer service at 800.752.7504.

Staffing for Piedmont’s natural gas distribution facilities has been reduced; however, this will not affect the reliable delivery of natural gas to customers.

In addition, the company’s customer service call center operations remain unaffected at this time.