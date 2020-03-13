Pine Knoll Shores mayor issues precautionary State of Emergency

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT) Pine Knoll Shores Mayor Jones has issued a precautionary State of Emergency effective Friday at 5 p.m.

The State of Emergency Declaration document can be found at www.townofpks.com.

Officials said the major reason they are taking this action is because the town’s permanent homeowner population alone over 40% are above the age of 65 which is a high risk demographic.

Second homeowners, who constitute over 2/3 of the town’s property ownership, come to Pine Knoll Shores from more metropolitan areas of North Carolina and other states.

The Town of Pine Knoll Shores is taking some proactive steps.

Effective March 16, and continuing until further notice, government operations for the Town of Pine Knoll Shores will be modified:

Town Hall

Town Hall will be closed to the public and all Town Hall business shall be conducted via phone, email, fax, or other virtual means to the greatest extent possible. Following the guidance of state officials, the Town will facilitate the telecommuting of employees to the greatest extent possible. When calling Town Hall, please leave a voicemail and someone will return your call as soon as possible. Tax payments or other documents requiring delivery to Town staff can be placed in the drop box located behind Town Hall.

Meetings

The meetings of all appointed Town advisory boards, commissions and committees will be modified to reduce the vulnerability of people and property of the Town of Pine Knoll Shores. Town staff will be in contact with these respective groups to outline meeting procedures going forward. Meetings of groups not affiliated with government operations are not permitted in Town buildings until further notice. There is no change to the format or schedule of the Board of Commissioners meetings at this time, however, that may be modified in the future if needed.

Building Inspections

Building inspections will be conducted as normal, however, meetings in person will be restricted to those initiated or requested by Town staff only. The Building Inspector requests that attendance at on-site inspections be limited to the inspector only unless otherwise arranged. Permit applications can be found on the Town website (www.townofpks.com/beach-permits). Completed applications can then be mailed, emailed to ereed@townofpks.com, or faxed to 252-247-4355. Credit card permit payments made via phone are strongly encouraged. Permit applications, payments, and/or plans can also be folded and placed in the Town Hall drop box located behind Town Hall. Approved permits will be sent via email. Until further notice payment of the permit will replace the permit signature (agreement to the terms of the permit).

Tree Permits

Tree permit applications can be found on the Town website (www.townofpks.com/beach-permits). Completed applications can then be mailed, emailed to ereed@townofpks.com, or faxed to 252-247-4355. Unless a tree permit application is deemed a risk to property/person or part of a Major Landscape Permit, it will not be inspected or reviewed until normal operations resume.

Public Safety Building

The Public Safety Building will be closed to the public and all non-emergent business shall be conducted via phone, email, fax, or other virtual means to the greatest extent possible.

If you have business with the Fire Department and need to contact someone there, please call 252-247-2268 or email Chief Jason Baker at jbaker@townofpks.com. If you have an emergency and need fire/ems to respond to your home, please call 911. If you need fire/ems to respond to your home and it is not an emergency, please call the non-emergency number at our dispatch center at 252-726-1911.

If you have business with the Police Department and need to contact someone there, please call 252-247-2474 or email Chief Ryan Thompson at rthompson@townofpks.com. If you have an emergency and need police to respond to your home, please call 911. If you need police to respond to your home and it is not an emergency, please call the non-emergency number at our dispatch center at 252-726-1911.

Events