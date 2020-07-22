Pitt Co. Health Department looks to start COVID-19 Committee

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Coronavirus cases are rising across the east, so much so, that health experts still have to remind people to take personal actions to prevent spreading the illness.

Pitt County’s Health Director has a message for people in the east.

The coronavirus isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, but we can learn how to safely live with it.

Scientists believe we’re still months away from a safe vaccine.

Until it’s available, people should continue to use safety measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Doctor John Silvernail is emphasizing, stay home if you’re sick, socialize responsibly, follow safety guidelines and try not to congregate in small spaces.

Going forward, his department is forming a “Living with COVID-19 Committee”

It will include local elected officials, businesses leaders, and health workers.

“We can’t do anything outside of the governor’s order, but hopefully that governor’s orders are going to be lifted. We want to make sure that the tools are available and in place to help our business help our community to live safely with this virus, so that someday this could just be another potential infection,” Dr. Silvernail says.

The health department is also assisting ECU with a Community Prevention and COVID-19 Testing Prevalence Study.

It will help to assess the amount of cases in the community and is open to anyone who would like to participate.

For more information or to participate in this study, visit: compactstudy.ecu.edu.

Doctor Silvernail is thanking people who are trying to flatten the covid curve.

For everyone else, he still has to push the essentials, wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing.