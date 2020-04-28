Pitt County Council on Aging delivers meals to seniors in need

PTT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – There is an issue of hunger among Pitt County’s homebound seniors. Local business leaders raised $40,000 to help the council on aging deliver 135 meals to elderly people on their waiting list for food. ​

“Especially during the stay at home order, they’re very hungry because they’re not having the opportunity to go shopping and they’re already isolated to begin with,” said Rich Zeck, executive director of the Pitt County Council on Aging.

The Pitt County Council on Aging has nearly 200 people on its waiting list for meals. The council delivered more than 130 meals Tuesday morning with help from state troopers, volunteers, and businesses like Great Harvest Bread.

Zeck said people have been on the organization’s waiting list for a year or more.

“Some of it has to do with where they geographically live that we don’t deliver any routes that way and funding issues not being able to deliver,” he explained.

Susan williams and her husband volunteered to deliver meals. They’re happy to help people in need.

“We thought it was something we could do to help the community especially now that people don’t have food don’t have transportation,” she said.

State troopers also joined in the effort.

“For them to come out today is a show of force of how much they care about the community,” Zeck said.

“This is what happens when communities have problems, non-profits can’t solve it, businesses can’t solve it but when we work together we can solve problems in our community and right now were solving a problem. People are hungry, we can’t feed them by ourselves and now we can,” said Zeck.

The council hopes to continue the food donations throughout May.

If you’re interested in volunteering or donating, contact the Council on Aging at 252-752-1717. The council is open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.