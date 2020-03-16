Pitt County COVID-19 numbers: No cases reported, 11 pending results

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) No cases have been reported in Pitt County and officials said they are waiting for the results of 11 tests.
The COVID-19 testing numbers for Pitt County at the moment are:
- 16 tests have been performed in Pitt County
- Five of these have come back as negative
- 11 are pending as we have not received the results
- 0 of the tests results so far are positive
Officials have received multiple calls regarding rumors of a confirmed case of COVID-19.
The Public Information Office has worked seamlessly with Public Health and already has prepared messaging in place for when if/when a case is confirmed.
If a case is officially confirmed there will be no delay in releasing that information to the public.