Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
1  of  12
Closings
Bankruptcy Meetings - New Bern Beaufort County Schools Christ Covenant School Greenville Montessori School Halifax County Schools Hobgood Charter School Jones County Public Schools Nash Community College New River YMCA Sheppard Memorial Library Twin River YMCA Washington Montessori Public Charter School

Pitt County COVID-19 numbers: No cases reported, 11 pending results

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) No cases have been reported in Pitt County and officials said they are waiting for the results of 11 tests.

The COVID-19 testing numbers for Pitt County at the moment are:

  • 16 tests have been performed in Pitt County
  • Five of these have come back as negative
  • 11 are pending as we have not received the results
  • 0 of the tests results so far are positive

Officials have received multiple calls regarding rumors of a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The Public Information Office has worked seamlessly with Public Health and already has prepared messaging in place for when if/when a case is confirmed.

If a case is officially confirmed there will be no delay in releasing that information to the public.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV