Pitt County COVID-19 numbers: No cases reported, 11 pending results

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) No cases have been reported in Pitt County and officials said they are waiting for the results of 11 tests.

The COVID-19 testing numbers for Pitt County at the moment are:

16 tests have been performed in Pitt County

Five of these have come back as negative

11 are pending as we have not received the results

0 of the tests results so far are positive

Officials have received multiple calls regarding rumors of a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The Public Information Office has worked seamlessly with Public Health and already has prepared messaging in place for when if/when a case is confirmed.

If a case is officially confirmed there will be no delay in releasing that information to the public.