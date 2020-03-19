Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
1  of  12
Closings
Bankruptcy Meetings - New Bern Beaufort County Schools Christ Covenant School City of Greenville, NC Greenville Montessori School Hertford County District Court Hobgood Charter School Jones County Public Schools Mt. Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Northampton County District Court Pitt County Schools Washington Montessori Public Charter School

Pitt County Detention Center to suspend onsite visitation March 21st due to COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Pitt County Detention Center will be suspending all onsite visitation effective Saturday, March 21st for the next two weeks due to COVID-19.

Officials said you will still be able to do video visitation from your home.

The center wants to take extra precautions with sanitizing and disinfecting all areas of the jail during this time.

Off-site visitation with inmates can be made through a desktop, laptop, tablet, or smartphone device via the visitation website.

In order to minimize the impact to the community members and inmates, Sheriff Dance has negotiated a free remote visit each week for every inmate in the facility due to the inconvenience of COVID-19.

Attorneys with clients currently housed in the detention center will still be allowed to do onsite visits.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV