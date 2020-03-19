Pitt County Detention Center to suspend onsite visitation March 21st due to COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Pitt County Detention Center will be suspending all onsite visitation effective Saturday, March 21st for the next two weeks due to COVID-19.

Officials said you will still be able to do video visitation from your home.

The center wants to take extra precautions with sanitizing and disinfecting all areas of the jail during this time.

Off-site visitation with inmates can be made through a desktop, laptop, tablet, or smartphone device via the visitation website.

In order to minimize the impact to the community members and inmates, Sheriff Dance has negotiated a free remote visit each week for every inmate in the facility due to the inconvenience of COVID-19.

Attorneys with clients currently housed in the detention center will still be allowed to do onsite visits.