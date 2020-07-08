Pitt County Health Department gives update on the coronavirus

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County’s health director is addressing the spread of the coronavirus in the east.

He says there are two keys to monitoring and stopping that spread, testing and masks.

As of this afternoon, Pitt County has at least 846-cases and 9 deaths.

Doctor John Silvernail says a majority of people who’ve gotten the virus have recovered.

But he says the coronavirus isn’t going away – especially with many people not doing enough to avoid catching and spreading it.

Local health workers are seeing more younger people getting the virus.

“It still remains in that 25-49 year old group. There have been some hospitalizations in that but the risk of a serious illness or a fatal outcome is very low in that age group,” says Dr. Silvernail.

People older than 65 are still the most vulnerable, but he says there’s a large group in the community not doing enough to flatten the curve.

Dr Silvernail explains, “I think people have had enough of COVID-19 maybe aren’t taking the steps to protect themselves that they should be.”

Silvernail wants to see more people stepping up to stop the spread.

He says, “When I’ve been out in the community I do see a fair number of people wearing masks but I also see a fair number of people who are not wearing masks so I think we need to do a better job of wearing masks.”

The doctor says cases where people show now symptoms are a problem — and it’s why face coverings are vital.

Health officials are setting up free testing sites around Pitt County, and the east.

“Pitt County Commissioners were gracious enough to give us money to fund testing in the county using funds that the county received from the CARES act,” says Dr Silvernail.

Below is a list of locations with the corresponding dates and times for free COVID-19 testing.