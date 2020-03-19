Pitt County reports first confirmed case of COVID-19

PITT COUNTY (WNCT) On Thursday, at approximately 8 a.m., Pitt County Health Director, Dr. John Silvernail was notified that Pitt County has a positive case of COVID-19.

Public Health officials are currently learning more about this case and will begin following up with individuals who may have been exposed.

Health officials said this individual is an adult male who traveled out of state and is believed to have acquired the infection during this travel and he is now in isolation and is recovering at home.

The Pitt County Health Department Response Plans have already been put into activation, and actions are being taken to further limit and identify potential further spreading.

Silvernail also stresses the importance community members have in helping prevent the transmission of infections, through actions such as:

Avoiding Panic: Most cases of COVID-19 have mild symptoms with full recoveries. Panic only hinders you from taking care of yourself or your family.

Good Hygiene: Washing hands often; covering coughs, and avoiding others if you get sick, so as not to spread any infection you may have is important.

Avoid Smoking/Vaping: Smoking or vaping irritates the respiratory system making it easier for infections to invade your body.

Social Distancing: A newly common term, practicing “social distancing” can be effective. Avoid participation in events with multiple people, and maintain a safe personal space between yourself and others.

For the latest information on Pitt County’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, visit www.PittCountyNC.gov/Coronavirus.