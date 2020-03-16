Pitt County Schools offer breakfast and lunch to students during 2-week closure

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina’s Governor is ordering K-12 public schools to stay closed for two weeks because of coronavirus. WNCT’s Amber Joseph looks at how Pitt County Schools is providing for students during the closure.

Pitt County Schools’ parents are grateful to have this pickup and go meal program. ​School leaders say they are doing the best they can to get children the meals they need and also continued learning at home.

“I work overnight my schedule is 10 pm to 6 am so I’m usually sleeping during the day then they wake up and they’re hungry and I have to whip something up really quick,” said Christina Montgomery.

Many parents like Montgomery are trying to figure out child care plans or what their children will eat while schools are closed. Pitt County Schools is working to relieve that stress with grab and go breakfasts and lunches for all students ages 1 to 18.

“This will definitely help me. I pick it up very quickly and that’s it,” she said.

34 school campuses served as lunch pick up sites Monday.

“Everyone has been very grateful for the provision of the meals and were excited to be able to share what we have,” said Jennifer Johnson, Pitt County Schools PIO.

Montgomery understands the statewide school closure. She appreciates the schools’ help with meals and at-home learning.

“To me, it’s not bad. I feel like it’s more rest for me because I take them to school every morning,” she explains.

Monday was also a workday for teachers, spent creating extended learning packets for students. Monday will be a required workday for all staff. Please see the earlier communication on your PCS email account. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, through Thursday, March 19, 2020, will be optional workdays for teachers and teacher assistants.

“We want to make sure their learning is supported we want to make sure there are no gaps in learning. Some schools out there have teachers reading books on Facebook live to their kids and doing some amazing things,” Johnson said.

Montgomery plans to do educational activities and read with her children during this two-week break.

“It’s a huge break for them so they’re like its summer break mommy. They basically want to play right now but I’m like no it’s still considered like you’re in school so grab a book, you have to write something at least,” said Montgomery.

Pitt County Schools will continue serving lunch and breakfast for all students Tuesday, March 17-Monday, March 30. ​