Pitt County to hold multi-agency press conference on COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A joint agency press conference has been scheduled for Friday Friday at 4 p.m. to address community response to COVID-19.

Pitt County Public Health Director, Dr. John Silvernail will join representatives from County Management, Emergency Management, as well as municipalities, healthcare and educational institutions.

This conference will be held at the Eastern Area Health Education Center (EAHEC) at 2600 W Arlington Blvd.

Organizations invited to participate include all municipalities within Pitt County, Pitt County Schools, Pitt Community College, ECU, Vidant Health, Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, and Greenville Utilities Commission.