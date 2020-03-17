Pitt County updates public on COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Tuesday afternoon, leaders in Pitt County updated the public on how local officials and health professionals are handling COVID-19.

So far, 32 kits from Pitt County have been sent out for testing.

While the results of 25 are still pending, seven came back negative.

Health leaders said, at this point, the only reason someone might require a test is if they’ve been to China or had contact with a confirmed case.

If they meet those requirements, they should contact their doctor who can make a test available for them.

Leaders also emphasized that gastrointestinal issues are very rare with this virus, and you should continue washing your hands frequently.

An additional phone number is available to answer any COVID-19 related questions at 252-902-2300.