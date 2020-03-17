Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
1  of  12
Closings
Bankruptcy Meetings - New Bern Beaufort County Schools Bertie County District Court Christ Covenant School First Missionary Baptist Church Greenville Montessori School Hertford County District Court Hobgood Charter School Jones County Public Schools Northampton County District Court Pitt County Schools Washington Montessori Public Charter School

Pitt County updates public on COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Tuesday afternoon, leaders in Pitt County updated the public on how local officials and health professionals are handling COVID-19.

So far, 32 kits from Pitt County have been sent out for testing.

While the results of 25 are still pending, seven came back negative.

Health leaders said, at this point, the only reason someone might require a test is if they’ve been to China or had contact with a confirmed case.

If they meet those requirements, they should contact their doctor who can make a test available for them.

Leaders also emphasized that gastrointestinal issues are very rare with this virus, and you should continue washing your hands frequently.

An additional phone number is available to answer any COVID-19 related questions at 252-902-2300.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV