Pregnant women moved into high-risk category for coronavirus, NC health director says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Pregnant women have now been moved into the high-risk category for the coronavirus.

Dr. Elizabeth Tilson, the state Health Director, and Chief Medical Director said the change was based on a new study done in the UK.

DHHS said the move was done in conjunction with the CDC and that they had “updated their language.”

“Just trying to do the best I can to take care of myself and the baby,” Jessica McNulty said.

McNulty is seven months pregnant. The coronavirus has her working from home, avoiding groups and washing her hands, a lot.

“I’ve gotten a lot of messages from friends and family checking on me and sending me articles about pregnancy being higher risk right now and it’s really overwhelming,” she said.

“There are some new data that have pregnant women now in that high-risk category,” Dr. Tilson said.

Dr. Tilson recommends that pregnant women, “don’t go out. Making sure that you are doing the social distancing, washing your hands really well, all the same recommendations we were having for the other people in the high-risk categories.”

“It’s a fluid situation, it’s changing,” Dr. Michael Smith said.

CBS 17 went to Dr. Smith who has more than thirty years of experience as an OBGYN for clarification. He was one of several doctors who hadn’t heard of the change.

CBS 17 followed up with the state who said placing pregnant women in the high-risk category was done in conjunction with guidance from the CDC and that the CDC had “updated their language.”

“Either talk to someone like your health care provider or go to a more reputable website like CDC who updates it many times during the course of the day,” Dr. Smith said.

“Its definitely concerning, anytime you’re put in that higher risk category but I’m trying not to get too stressed out… Just trying to make sure I’m reading all the facts before I get too worried,” McNulty said.