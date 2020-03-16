Raleigh Target store worker tests positive for coronavirus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Company officials confirmed Sunday that a worker at a Wake County Target store has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Target company officials said the infected person was an employee at the Brier Creek Parkway Target in Raleigh.

The worker is now in quarantine. It’s not clear when the worker tested positive and how long before that the person worked in the store — possibly around customers.

Target officials said crews “worked quickly to deep clean and sanitize the store, which is the recommendation of public health experts.”

Here is the full statement from Target spokeswoman Danielle Schumann:

“We’re working in close partnership with local health departments and can share that a Target team member at our store on Brier Creek Parkway in Raleigh has a positive case of the coronavirus. Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members and guests, and we’re taking a number of steps to move forward. First, we’ve communicated directly with the impacted team member, who is in quarantine and following all health department guidelines, and we’ll pay them while they are on leave. We’ve also worked quickly to deep clean and sanitize the store, which is the recommendation of public health experts. We’ve notified the entire store team and provided them with the appropriate CDC guidance. We’ll continue to first and foremost take care of our team and guests.”

The news about the Target worker comes just as Wake County health officials said Sunday that a person with the coronavirus flew to Raleigh-Durham International Airport last weekend.

Wake County officials said the number of COVID-19 patients in the county was steady Sunday at 14.

The sick person flew into RDU last Sunday, March 8.

“The affected individuals started showing symptoms of COVID-19 between March 6 and 11,” the county said in a daily news release about the status of the coronavirus.

Officials also re-stated the information about a sick person attending the BrickUniverse Lego Fan Convention on March 8.

“Public health staff believe there is little risk to anyone who came in contact with the affected people at any other location since they were not symptomatic or in close contact with others,” Wake County health officials said in a news release.