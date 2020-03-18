Live Now
ReBuild NC Centers temporarily closed due to COVID-19 health risks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) ReBuild NC Centers throughout eastern North Carolina will be temporarily closed through at least April 1 based on COVID-19 public health guidelines issued by Governor Roy Cooper and the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The centers serve as regional offices for ReBuild NC case managers working to help hurricane survivors navigate the disaster recovery process.

Officials with the ReBuild NC program will continue to monitor public health information to determine when it is appropriate to reopen the centers.

While the centers are closed, ReBuild NC case managers will be available to assist program applicants by phone and email to ensure that the recovery process is not delayed.

Applicants who have appointments scheduled at a center should call their case managers to discuss alternative options.

Applicants and other storm survivors with questions may send an email to info@rebuild.nc.gov for assistance.

