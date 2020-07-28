Red Cross needs plasma donations to help treat COVID-19 patients

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – “Each one of those products can be used for three different people’s lives when you’re talking about donating blood product, plasma product or platelets,” said Mace Robinson, Red Cross Executive Director.

These donations can save people’s lives. The Red Cross is seeing a high plasma demand from hospitals but donations are dropping.

“We’ve attributed it to the rise in COVID-19 cases and diagnosis so we are using that plasma and donating it to hospitals,” Robinson said.

The organization is in need of blood and convalescent plasma. This plasma is collected from patients who have recovered from the coronavirus. It contains antibodies that might help others fight the virus.

“It’s actually very important since the rise in COVID-19 the actual shortage has begun because people need that living giving plasma,” he said.

The Red Cross encourages people to donate because hospitals are treating more COVID patients as the virus spikes in the U.S.

“We are asking if you are healthy please come and donate blood. If you have survived COVID-19 and you are free of symptoms please come and donate plasma especially if you are AB plasma. AB plasma can be given to any blood type,” said Robinson.

There will be a blood drive Friday at Greenville mall from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. and Sunday at the Muslim temple from 1 pm.- 5 p.m.

