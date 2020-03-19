Register of Deeds Office in Onslow County amends in-person service effective, March 23

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) During Jacksonville’s State of Emergency and effort to promote social distancing, the Register of Deeds Office will be amending all in-person services, effective Monday, March 23.
Here is what Register of Deeds Office has in place:
- Recording Real Estate Documents: At present, approximately 72% of documents that are processed in Onslow County are electronically recorded (meaning the real estate attorney never comes into the ROD office). The other documents are either mailed in or brought in person. During this State of Emergency, we strongly encourage all documents to be electronically recorded. Anyone who wishes to record documents in person must use the dropbox outside of the office. The payment, a phone number, and a self-addressed stamped envelope must be included. Those who mail in documents or eRecord will not see any changes. Plats will need to be recorded in person, appointment only, by calling our office at 910-347-3451.
- Marriage Licenses: Throughout the State of Emergency, marriage licenses will be available daily by appointment only. Since this service must be in person, we ask that you only come in at your scheduled time and only if you are not sick. We also promise that only non-sick staff are allowed to serve you. Appointments can be made by calling our office at 910-347-3451, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Birth, Death and Marriage Certificates: Throughout the declared State of Emergency, all certified copies of birth, death and marriage certificates will be available for purchase online and by mail only. If you wish to order online, please visit https://onslowrod.permitium.com/rod If you wish to order by mail, please send in a letter of request along with a copy of your photo ID, a self-addressed stamped envelope and a money order for $10.00. (We will accept cash through the mail, however you send it at your own risk)
- Notary Oaths: Anyone needing to be sworn in as a notary, will need to make an appointment by calling our office at 910-347-3451.
- Recording DD-214’s (Military Discharges): DD-214’s will need to be recorded in person, appointment only, by calling our office at 910-347-3451.