Restaurants, bars prepare for phase two of reopening the state

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – “When we reopen we will be 90% open-air dining. I think that’s going to be good for our staff and our customers,” said Brett Oliverio, owner of Sup Dogs.

Safety is the main priority for Oliverio. He’s keeping social distancing in mind as he prepares to reopen.

“We really don’t plan on bar seating because the distance between the staff making the drinks and the people sitting isn’t 6 feet,” he explains.

Right now, the restaurant to preparing to reopen with new cleaning measures, face masks for employees, and spacious seating on its deck and rooftop.

“We’ve printed disposable menus so were thinking about making sure things aren’t touched twice,” he said.

Sup Dogs is like many restaurants. It took a major hit when it was limited to takeout service, forcing its temporary closure. Oliverio is ready to get back to business.

“The support from the community has been amazing it sort of helped us stay afloat but at the same time I’m ready to get back to doing what we do,” he said.

So is Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint. The restaurant plans to meet phase two restrictions by seating people at every other table but manager Carmen Babcock says the restaurant’s small size will make it difficult.

“We are going to rely pretty heavily on our takeout orders until we can get to full capacity. It’s going to require us to use a reservation system so we can cycle people in and out,” she said.

Babcock said she normally relies on bar seating but she’s prepared and excited to reopen.

“We’ve adapted to takeout only so we’ll adapt to this. I’m not too worried about it every restaurant is going through this it’s not like we’re the only ones were all in this together,” she said.

State officials are looking at more data on cases and hospitalizations. The governor is expected to make his decision on phase two in the next few days.

