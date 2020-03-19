Restaurants making changes during the COVID-19 outbreak

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Businesses across America are making major adjustments to how they serve their customers during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Earlier this week Governor Roy Cooper asked for restaurants and bars to stop allowing customers to dine-in.

North Carolina is one of nearly two dozen states that have started to do this in an effort to slow down the spread of coronavirus.

Eastern North Carolina restaurants are trying to find creative ways to feed their communities while staying in business. Greenville’s Starlight Cafe and Farm are one of many businesses adjusting to this new normal.

“It has been tough I think mostly for our staff and our guest who like to come and enjoy each other’s company and get around a table,” said Kelly Boutilier, Owner, Starlight Cafe, and Farm

Some restaurants have either already shut down completely or switched to alternative methods for services to their customers.

“As you know our food is not designed for take-out food. It’s designed to be here and eat in so we made some adjustments with family meals we are doing,” said Tobias Boutilier, Owner, Starlight Cafe, and Farm

Another way you can help local restaurants during this time is by buying a gift card and using it at a later time.