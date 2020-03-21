Second case of COVID-19 confirmed in Carteret County

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) A second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Carteret County.

This individual was tested for COVID-19 on March 13 and confirmation of a positive COVID-19 test result was received by a local healthcare provider on Friday.

This individual is in isolation and recovering at home at this time.

Based on a thorough contact investigation, Carteret County Health Department’s Communicable Disease staff has determined there is no identifiable increased risk of exposure to any members of the public.

To protect the individual’s privacy, no further information will be released.

“Given the spread of COVID-19 across North Carolina, we are not surprised to receive another COVID-19 case. We continue to recommend everyone practice social distancing and employ preventive measures to reduce the spread of illness in Carteret County,” states Stephanie Cannon, Carteret County Health Director.

