Seymour Johnson AFB confirms its first case of COVID-19

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Seymour Johnson AFB officials have confirmed its first case of COVID-19.

Officials said the member and their family have been isolated in their home since first showing symptoms.

The Wayne County Health Department received the notification of the presumptive positive COVID-19 test earlier this week and has been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It is the only positive test in Wayne County.

Seymour Johnson released the following statement: “The dependent of an active duty Airman assigned to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base followed SJAFB recommended protocols and called the 4th Medical Group to self-identify for testing. At that time, a home- quarantine was initiated for the household, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Seymour Johnson is committed to protecting our Airman, civilian employees, and all their family members. We are working closely with Wayne County public health officials and adhering to CDC guidelines for COVID-19.”