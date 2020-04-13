Shoppers, store workers react to Governor Cooper’s retail store restrictions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Governor Roy Cooper’s new retail order limits access to stores.

“Make sure you stay 6 feet away at least. In the store there was hardly anyone in there so I didn’t have issues with that today but I have seen that in other places I just think people need to stay home,” said Tina Getsinger.

Despite empty shelves, Tina Getsinger said her Monday morning grocery store run went smoothly. She said other times the stores are packed. That puts stores at risk of becoming hot-spots for spreading the virus.

Governor Roy Cooper put his new retail order in place to keep workers and shoppers safe. Stores are limited to 5 customers per 1,000 square feet. They must also mark 6 feet of distance at checkout lines. Employees are required to clean and disinfect frequently.

Customers like Getsinger believe it’s needed, especially with more people shopping.

“I’m fine with that I think it’s a good idea with this virus everybody needs to social distance and if you got into a store you need to be on a mission go in get what you got to get and get out don’t linger,” said Getsinger.

The executive order also calls for more sanitizer dispensers, designated shopping periods for seniors and people at higher risk, shields at checkouts and one-way aisles to limit traffic.

Getsinger is glad for the measures, as she’s visiting the store more often.

“I’m a hair dresser so I cant work right now. I’m at home watching a lot of tv, eating more food than I should eat which is why im at the grocery store again and that’s about it. I’m staying outside sitting in the front porch,” she said.

Police can issue misdemeanor citations to the stores if they do not follow the governor’s order.​

