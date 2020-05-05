Show appreciation of a teacher with Adopt a Teacher NC Facebook group

(WNCT) People across the state are coming together for this Teacher Appreciation Week to show gratitude to their fellow educators. They’re starting the “Adopt a Teacher” initiative.

Teachers are a part of a Facebook group where they make a post of the things they like, then pick a teacher to adopt.

People can donate gift cards, school supplies and more to show their appreciation.

Sharde Wiggins started the group on Saturday.

It’s grown from 300 teachers to more than 1,000 in just a few days.

“Just to bring a little joy and sunshine in everyone’s life right now. This is a time we’ve never had before. I know that I was never prepared to 100 percent teach online and all teachers in the state and all teachers in the state are online every single day educating our students as best we can,” said Wiggins.

Wiggins is happy to help other educators. She said the page has connected so many teachers from across North Carolina.

If you would like to join the Facebook group, search Adopt a Teacher 2020 North Carolina.