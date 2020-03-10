Special Olympics SC cancels state-wide events, suspends others due to coronavirus concerns

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Special Olympics South Carolina is canceling several state-wide events and suspending other events due to coronavirus concerns.

Special Olympics South Carolina announced in a press release Tuesday they were canceling the following state-wide events “due to the recent presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina”:

state basketball championship on March 14

Statehouse Rally for Special Olympics on March 31

state cheer competition on April 25

Special Olympics South Carolina also announced that as of March 10, they “are suspending all local competitions and practices until March 31, 2020.”

“We do not make these decisions lightly. Canceling events has a huge impact on more than 30,000 children and adults in our program, as well as thousands of coaches, volunteers, Unified Partners and family members,” the release says. “Local area programs have already begun their practices for their sports and were looking forward to having these competitions. Our first priority is the safety of not only our athletes but our coaches, volunteers, family members and SO family in general.”

“In light of the ongoing global concern regarding COVID-19, we are doing everything we can to be proactive in protecting our athletes, volunteers, coaches and the entire SO community. Special Olympics International, together with their regional offices worldwide, are monitoring the situation very closely,” the release also says. ” They have been in touch with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), and others regarding the situation and recommended guidance, in relation to the particular risks our athletes may face, due to increased risk of respiratory conditions, pneumonia and death from influenza.”

According to Special Olympics South Carolina’s website, the Area 16 Spring Games were scheduled for March 31 at TicketReturn.com Field in Myrtle Beach.

