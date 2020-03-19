State of Emergency issued for Carteret County

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) Carteret County Board of Commissioners issued a State of Emergency as of Thursday, March 19.

Carteret County Manager Tommy Burns states, “Based on the recommendations, the County discourages travel to the coast at this time to reduce the possible community spread of COVID-19. Our County Government, municipalities and community businesses are working diligently to maintain resources for the health and everyday provisions of permanent residents.”

The County asks residents to continue to follow the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS):

Reduce the risk of person-to-person transmission by practicing social distancing measures which decrease the frequency of contact and increase the physical distance between persons.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available.

Individuals who are sick should always cover their coughs and sneezes using a tissue or the crook of their elbow.

Individuals who are sick should stay home.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

For more information on COVID-19, including symptoms and treatment, the County urges citizens to please use the following credible sources: