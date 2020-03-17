State of Emergency issued for Craven County in response to COVID-19

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Craven County is declaring a State of Emergency in response to COVID-19 effective Tuesday at 3:00 p.m.

“Declaring a State of Emergency means we are opening the door for federal and state resources and our ability to acquire them, shall we need them. This State of Emergency does not include other restrictions at this time. Due to the ever-evolving changes with this virus, Craven County will continue to monitor and adjust this declaration as necessary,” stated Jack B. Veit, III, Craven County Manager.

A State of Emergency speeds up supplies, allows for budget flexibility, allows for the redirection of staff to COVID-19 related tasks, and protects consumers from price gouging.

“Craven County is a strong county and this is not the first time we have all had to pull together to overcome a significant challenge. During these trying times, your County Government is working hard to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Craven County. I ask that you follow the advice from reputable federal and state agencies and remain calm and know that your county government is here for you. Craven County has proven to be resilient in the face of adversity and this event is no different,” stated Craven County Board of Commissioners Chairman, Thomas Mark.

Craven County Manager, Jack B. Veit, III, implemented the following COVID-19 protective measures for Craven County:

The New Bern Riverfront Convention Center operations will be suspended March 16, 2020, through March 31, 2020. All April event reservations will be maintained as tentative. Craven County Parks and Recreation organized activities and events such as sports leagues, facility rentals, planned events, and tournaments will be canceled March 16, 2020, through March 31, 2020. All scheduled April activities are tentative. All Craven County parks will remain open to the public for usage but residents are encouraged to practice appropriate social distancing. Craven County Senior Services has suspended all operations with the exception of the Home Delivered Meals and a modified Congregate Meals program effective March 16, 2020. These operating circumstances will continue until further notice. If you have questions, please contact Craven County Senior Services at 252-638-1790. Outside groups that normally use meeting space within Craven County facilities will not be permitted to meet in Craven County facilities March 16, 2020, through March 31, 2020. The usage of Craven County facilities by outside groups will be reassessed for April. Craven County employees have been directed to cease non-essential work-related travel outside of Craven County March 16, 2020, through March 31, 2020. The public is encouraged to limit non-essential in-person interaction with Craven County employees and departments when at all possible to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Citizens are encouraged to use any online services that may be available in addition to communicating with Craven County employees via email or telephone. All citizens who are experiencing any type of respiratory or flu-like symptoms should not visit any Craven County facility without first calling ahead to see if alternative service arrangements are available or to make arrangements for service provision in a way that will minimize risk of spreading illness. Before visiting a Craven County department in person, please explore the Craven County website at www.cravencountync.gov or call the desired department to determine if alternative service delivery options are available.

“We know times are challenging and we know the Coronavirus situation is changing rapidly but we encourage citizens to remain calm and follow the prevention techniques that have been described over the last few weeks. We urge residents to resume normal purchasing of goods and supplies,” stated Veit.