State of Emergency issued for Emerald Isle

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) As of Thursday, March 19, Mayor Eddie Barber has issued a State of Emergency for the Town of Emerald Isle.

Town Manager Matt Zapp states, “The Town of Emerald Isle is partnering with the appropriate federal, state, county, and local officials to reduce the possible community spread of COVID-19. In alignment with Carteret County, the Town of Emerald Isle discourages travel to the coast at this time.”

Emerald Isle officials are calling on citizens and businesses to voluntarily follow the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS):

Reduce the risk of person-to-person transmission by practicing social distancing measures which decrease the frequency of contact and increase the physical distance between persons.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available.

Individuals who are sick should always cover their coughs and sneezes using a tissue or the crook of their elbow.

Individuals who are sick should stay home.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

For more information on COVID-19, including symptoms and treatment, the Town urges citizens to reference and use the following credible sources:

COVID-19 Information Call-In Line at the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS): 866-462-3821 or the Coronavirus Response in North Carolina (NCDHHS): http://ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): http://coronavirus.gov

Town officials will continuously monitor the COVID-19 outbreak.