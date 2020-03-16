State of Emergency issued for Greenville amid COVID-19 outbreak

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A State of Emergency has been issued for Greenville amid COVID-19 outbreak.

Mayor P.J. Connelly signed the declaration on Monday.

Following the declaration, all City public meetings are canceled until and including March 20. Including the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday and the Neighborhood Advisory Board meeting scheduled for Thursday.

The proclamation went into effect Monday at 4:25 p.m. and will remain in effect until and including March 20 at midnight.