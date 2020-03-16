State of Emergency issued for Halifax County

(WNCT) A State of Emergency has been issued for Halifax County amid coronavirus outbreak.

Officials said that State of Emergency went into effect Monday noon.

The declaration states that access will be restricted to all county buildings.

Citizens are urged to conduct all county business via the internet or phone until further notice.

County government is still operating but dring restricted access, staff will be using this time to clean and sanitize facilities.

The Sheriff’s Office will still be issuing pistol permits per normal procedures. Calls for service will operate under normal procedures with deputy response.

Citizens are urged to stay home if possible.

Halifax County has no known cases.