State of Emergency issued for Hyde County

SWAN QUARTER, N.C. (WNCT) The Hyde County Board of Commissioners met in an emergency meeting and enacted a State of Emergency for all of Hyde County in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State of Emergency is effective as of 10:00 am, Wednesday, March 18.

The following restrictions are now in place for Hyde County:

Mass gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited and we strongly discourage any gatherings of more than 10 people.

Restaurant operations will be restricted to pick up and delivery orders only.

The Hyde County Senior Center is closed until March 31, 2020.

The Hyde County Adult Day Activities Program is closed until March 31, 2020.

Visitor restrictions to Ocracoke begin Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 5:00 am. This restriction only applies to new visitors to the island, there is not an evacuation order. It does not apply to workers, residents, vendors, or property owners. We will release more details on reentry guidelines by the end of the day.

In coordination with the Hyde County Health Director and in alignment with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all persons are urged to maintain social distancing, approximately six feet away from other people whenever possible, and to continue to wash hands, utilize hand sanitizer, and practice proper respiratory etiquette, including coughing into their elbows.

County officials are working closely with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, North Carolina Emergency Management, and the CDC for guidance moving forward.