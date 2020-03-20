State of Emergency issued for Lenoir County

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Effective Friday, March 20, 2020, The Lenoir County Board of Commissioners have issued a State of Emergency.

Lenoir County officials say, “This will also help to ensure that the Emergency Services Department, Lenoir County Sheriffs Office and the Public Health Department have the flexibility to make decisions locally that will protect the life and safety of the residents of Lenoir County.”

While under a State of Emergency, Lenoir County Government will continue to perform essential functions and business operations, while ensuring the health and safety of our employees.

Several facilities will be closed to the public while others will continue being open to the public on a limited basis.

All residents and customers of Lenoir County should utilize the resources on the County website to make payments, obtain/ submit applications, gather information and find resources you may need.

How Are County Services Affected?