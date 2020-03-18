State of Emergency issued for Martin County

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) A State of Emergency has been issued for Martin County, effective as of 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 18.

This action was taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The State of Emergency is also for all areas within Martin County, including Robersonville, Parmele, Oak City, Jamesville, Hassell, Hamilton, Everetts and Bear Grass.

Martin County citizens are encouraged to follow Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order No. 117, which prohibits the congregation of more than 100 people in a single room or a single space, indoors or outdoors, at the same time.

Martin County officials say, “The primary reason for this State of Emergency Declaration is to allow access to state and federal resources to promote the health and safety of Martin County citizens. This declaration is a necessary measure taken for preparedness and prevention in Martin County.”

No further restrictions or prohibitions are imposed at this time, other than those instituted by Executive Orders of the Governor of North Carolina

However, all citizens of Martin County and visitors of the same are highly encouraged to adhere to laws of the State of North Carolina and ordinances within the County, as well as to respect the duties of Public Safety and Public Health Personnel throughout the County.