State of Emergency issued for Nash County

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A State of Emergency has been issued for Nash County effective Monday at 3 p.m. to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Citizens are encouraged to follow Governor Roy Cooper’s executive order which prohibits the congregation of more than 100 people in a single room or single space, indoors or outdoors, at the same time.

The Centers for Disease Control recommended on March 15 that event organizers cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people for the next eight weeks.

The reason for the State of Emergency is to allow access to state and federal resources to promote the health and safety of Nash County residents.

The Nash County Health Department under the direction of the Public Health Director, William Hill, has established a phone number were citizens can call, 252-459-9819, for questions, concerns or are showing signs of symptoms of the virus.