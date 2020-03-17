State of Emergency issued for North Topsail Beach

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) Mayor Tuman said that as of Tuesday at 5:00 PM the Town of North Topsail Beach is under a State of Emergency.

“As Mayor, I do not wish to create any undue anxiety, but given the rising concerns with COVID 19, I believe it is imperative that the Town take proactive measures. I encourage the public to likewise consider proactive measures in their personal lives to help contain this virus,” said Mayor Tuman.

As for Town business consider calling town hall at 910-328-1349 rather than visiting in person.

