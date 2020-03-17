State of Emergency issued for Town of Ayden

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) The Town of Ayden has issued a State of Emergency effective as of 11:00 am, Tuesday, March 17.

Town Services/Operating Hours and Procedures

Effective at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, Town offices will be closed to members of the public for two weeks, to be reevaluated at that time.

Services such as trash and recycling will continue to run on regular schedules, however, service levels and times are subject to change.

Utilities, planning and permitting requests/services should be made by phone or email. Visit us at www.ayden.com or call 252-481-5817 for assistance.

Payment of utility bills can be made using one of the following methods

Online at https://www.municipalonlinepayments.com/aydennc

Telephone at 855-837-8290

Dropbox located next to Town Hall

The Town of Ayden will not disconnect services due to non-payment and late fees will be waived during the emergency period.

Customers are reminded that they will be responsible for the payment of bills owed.

Town Functions Suspended, Canceled, or Postponed

All Parks and Recreation programs have been suspended until April 6 th to be reevaluated at that time

to be reevaluated at that time Town Library will be closed 1 PM, Tuesday, March 17 for two weeks to be reevaluated at that time

All town rental facilities will not be available over the next two weeks to be reevaluated at time

For up-to-date information from the Town of Ayden regarding Town activities and services, visit the website or visit Ayden’s social media sites – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.