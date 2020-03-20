Live Now
State of Emergency issued for Town of Richlands

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) Mayor McKinley Smith declared a State of Emergency for the Town of Richlands effective 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 20.

The Town of Richlands will be closing all facilities to public access as of 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 20 until further notice, due to COVID-19 concerns.

The town will continue to monitor the evolving situation caused by the spread of COVID-19 and wants to keep the town staff, residents and the community at large safe.

The monthly meeting of the Richlands Board of Aldermen scheduled for April 14 is canceled until further notice. 

