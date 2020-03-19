Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
1  of  12
Closings
Bankruptcy Meetings - New Bern Beaufort County Schools Christ Covenant School City of Greenville, NC Greenville Montessori School Hertford County District Court Hobgood Charter School Jones County Public Schools Mt. Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Northampton County District Court Pitt County Schools Washington Montessori Public Charter School

State of Emergency issued for Town of Swansboro

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Town of Swansboro determined in order to monitor the spread of COVID-19 a State of Emergency is effective as of Wednesday, March 18.

The following restrictions and suspensions are in effect during the State of Emergency:

  • Employees of the Town of Swansboro Police Department are hereby expressly authorized to restrict citizen movement, implement control measures, or to go upon private property for the purpose of carrying out public health orders necessary and appropriate to ensure that COVID-19 remains controlled and that residents and visitors in the Town of Swansboro remain safe and secure, for the purpose of maintaining the public peace and to ensure sanitary, healthful conditions.
  • The regulations promulgated by the North Carolina Department of Labor, OSH division, governing workers safety are suspended during the State of Emergency as to Emergency Management Workers, including law enforcement, fire, rescue, and emergency medical services of Onslow County and the Town of Swansboro to include volunteer fire and rescue departments.

The State of Emergency will be in place for the Town of Swansboro until further notice.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV