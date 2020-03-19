State of Emergency issued for Town of Swansboro

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Town of Swansboro determined in order to monitor the spread of COVID-19 a State of Emergency is effective as of Wednesday, March 18.

The following restrictions and suspensions are in effect during the State of Emergency:

Employees of the Town of Swansboro Police Department are hereby expressly authorized to restrict citizen movement, implement control measures, or to go upon private property for the purpose of carrying out public health orders necessary and appropriate to ensure that COVID-19 remains controlled and that residents and visitors in the Town of Swansboro remain safe and secure, for the purpose of maintaining the public peace and to ensure sanitary, healthful conditions.

The regulations promulgated by the North Carolina Department of Labor, OSH division, governing workers safety are suspended during the State of Emergency as to Emergency Management Workers, including law enforcement, fire, rescue, and emergency medical services of Onslow County and the Town of Swansboro to include volunteer fire and rescue departments.

The State of Emergency will be in place for the Town of Swansboro until further notice.