State of Emergency issued for Winterville effective Tuesday at 8 a.m.

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A State of Emergency has been issued for Winterville effective Tuesday at 8 a.m.

The precautionary measure is to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Town Services/Operating Hours and Procedures:

Effective Tuesday at 8 a.m. the Town offices will be closed to members of the public.

Services such as trash and recycling will continue to run on regular schedules, however, service levels and times are subject to change should circumstances necessitate such.

Utilities, planning and permitting requests/services should be made by phone or email. The contacts information for each Department are as follows: Finance Department – (252) 756-2221 – rhonda.barnes@wintervillenc.com Inspections Department – (252) 215-2345 – inspections@wintervillenc.com Planning Department – (252) 215-2358 – bryan.jones@wintervillenc.com

Payment of utility bills can be made using one of the following methods: Drive-thru service at Town Hall; Web-services – https://billpay.wintervillenc.com/entity/login_main.aspx; or Phone options to pay utility and other bills – 252-756-2221 (the convenience fee of $3.00 for processing phone payments will be suspended during the emergency period).

Town of Winterville will not disconnect services due to non-payment and late fees will be waived during the emergency period. Customers are reminded that they will be responsible for the payment of bills owed.

Town Functions Suspended, Canceled, or Postponed: