Stock market plummets amid coronavirus scare; expert says recession likely

Stock markets are plummeting today with fears of the coronavirus fueling concern about the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by more than 2,000 points.

That’s the biggest single-day point loss ever.

9 On Your Side spoke to an expert from ECU about the chances of a recession.

Dr. James Kleckley of the College of Business says a recession is likely, but he doesn’t believe it will be as bad as the Great Recession of 2008.

Worldwide, the coronavirus is impacting entire industries including the travel and oil industries.

The stock market has seen a rapid decline and the economy is suffering.

“We’ve really seen the economy deteriorate since early February,” said Dr. Kleckley.

Early February was the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak.

A lack of spending on the local level contributes to the chance of a recession.

“You might be less inclined to go out to eat. Maybe you go out every night on a regular basis. Well, maybe [now] we won’t do it every night. And so when everybody does that at the same time, the economy stops,” said Dr. Kleckley.

In order to keep the economy stirring and the stock market high, businesses have to grow, people have to spend money, and countries have to trade goods.

When it slows down, as it has, the market takes a turn.

“The expectation now is that we are going to go into a small recession,” said Kleckley.

No one really knows how deep the recession will be, but Kleckley did share this.

“My own guess is that we’ll go into a recession but it won’t be that deep and we’ll be out of it by the end of the year,” said Dr. Kleckley.

He advises anyone worrying about investments and 401-K’s to “sit tight” and be patient.

“I don’t think they should panic,” said Dr. Kleckley. “We’ll get through this.”