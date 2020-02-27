COVID-19 coronavirus could impact local businesses in the east

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The coronavirus has actually been around for a long time, but it’s the current strain COVID-19 that has people around the world concerned.

The Beaufort County Health Department has a special “Epi-team.”

It includes people from the local hospital, EMS, emergency management and the school district.

The team would focus on any cases of coronavirus, determining who has it, and how to keep it from spreading.

The county health director tells 9OYS they’ve been meeting to prepare for the coronavirus.

The Wuhan Coronavirus continues to spread across the world, with a total of 60-confirmed cases in the united states, according to the CDC.

Cindy Edwards is the lead school nurse for Beaufort County Schools and she says, “there’s not a case in North Carolina at present so the big thing that we are emphasizing to our students and staff is to practice good hygiene.”

But the virus itself may not be the main concern for local business owners.

“You know with us getting a lot of our actual merchandise from overseas that could have an effect on the production and distribution of our merchandise if it does come this way,” says Dwight Smith, the store manager at Farmers Home Furniture.

The coronavirus is disrupting the way people and countries trade and travel and Austin Smithwick, general manager of Park Boat Company explains, “I am worried it may impact supply chains as we go down the line, you know some of the products that we get have parts and pieces that come from all around the globe and that could be a big challenge.”

But at this point, it’s difficult for businesses to prepare.

“We haven’t changed our business plans and models based on some of the information that’s out there but we’ll continue to monitor it and if it looks like something needs to be adjusted we will,” says Smithwick.

The main message, for now, is that good hygiene plays a key role in staying healthy.

“The big thing that we are emphasizing to our students and staff is to practice good hygiene. You know to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth, you know cough into your elbow, if you’re sick, stay at home,” says Edwards.

Health officials in Beaufort County tell 9OYS they’re more worried about influenza since more people here have the flu.

It’s important to remember that precautions to ward off the flu, like frequent hand washing, and no touching of your face, is the same for the coronavirus.