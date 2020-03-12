Live Now
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

by: AP

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) – Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have tested positive for the coronavirus, the actor said in a statement Wednesday.

Hanks said the couple were in Australia and felt tired, with colds, body aches, and slight fevers.

The Oscar-winner said in a statement: “To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus and were found to be positive.”

Hanks said. The 63-year-old actor said they will be “tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.”

