Town of Ayden responds to COVID-19

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) The Town of Ayden officials are monitoring the spread of COVID-19 and are working closely with Pitt County and other local partners in monitoring this situation.

While there have been some changes to Town programming, all necessary arrangements are being made to ensure that all Town essential services are provided during this evolving situation.

Some of the changes that have been made are:

All residents are encouraged to pay their bills: Online at https://www.municipalonlinepayments.com/aydennc Via telephone at 855-537-8290 or Depositing your payment in our Town Hall utility payment drop box located outside by the Town Hall Parking lot.

Please call Town Hall for further payment assistance at 481-5817 Mon-Fri 8:30 a.m. -5:00 p.m., if needed.

No utility services will be disconnected for non-payment until March 31.

Customers impacted by the COVID-19 response who require further assistance past March 31, should contact the office to make further arrangements.

All energy audits have been postponed until April.

All residents are encouraged to conduct other business with the Town, where possible, by calling the Town offices at 481-5817 during normal business hours (Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.).

All Town recreation and park programs are suspended until at least Monday, April 6th. Staff will take this time to evaluate the programs and follow up with participants with more information. Registration continues for future programming is ongoing.

Town facilities are being disinfected multiple times a day.