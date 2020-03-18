Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
1  of  10
Closings
Bankruptcy Meetings - New Bern Beaufort County Schools Christ Covenant School Greenville Montessori School Hertford County District Court Hobgood Charter School Jones County Public Schools Northampton County District Court Pitt County Schools Washington Montessori Public Charter School

Town of Mount Olive changes due to COVID-19 concerns

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) The Town of Mount Olive is making changes to keep its residents and employees safe.

The town made the following changes:

  • All town offices will be closed to the public until protective masks, forehead thermometers, and protective gloves can be obtained in sufficient numbers for use by town employees and residents needing to visit the town hall.
  • To facilitate payment of utility bills (water, wastewater, garbage), residents can use our drop box located in the back of the water department in the driveway between the town hall and the first united methodist church. those wishing to pay in cash should obtain a money order and use the dropbox. the town is now accepting online credit card payments at townofmountolivenc.org
  • We ask that residents bare with us as we work to adapt to this rapidly changing situation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV