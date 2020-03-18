Town of Mount Olive changes due to COVID-19 concerns

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) The Town of Mount Olive is making changes to keep its residents and employees safe.
The town made the following changes:
- All town offices will be closed to the public until protective masks, forehead thermometers, and protective gloves can be obtained in sufficient numbers for use by town employees and residents needing to visit the town hall.
- To facilitate payment of utility bills (water, wastewater, garbage), residents can use our drop box located in the back of the water department in the driveway between the town hall and the first united methodist church. those wishing to pay in cash should obtain a money order and use the dropbox. the town is now accepting online credit card payments at townofmountolivenc.org
- We ask that residents bare with us as we work to adapt to this rapidly changing situation.