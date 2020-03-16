Trillium Health Resources maintains operations during Coronavirus

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Trillium Health Resources is operating as close to normal as possible during the Coronavirus outbreak and associated states of emergency.

Trillium staff are working in remote locations as needed and holding meetings online through secure platforms.

Trillium would like to remind the public of the ways to reach out for assistance with mental health, substance use, or intellectual/developmental disabilities services during this unique time:

Trillium’s Call Center remains active using clinicians in remote locations for the 24-Hour Access to Care Line (1-877-685-2415). This line will only be for calls requesting access or resources (such as how to get medications or seeing a provider).

The Administrative and Business Line is operational but response time may vary as capabilities fluctuate. Please email specific providers or Trillium care coordinators directly.

Trillium and the other managed care organizations are awaiting detailed direction from the State on how our network providers will deliver services over the phone and/or internet if they are not currently offering such services (referred to as telemedicine or telepsychiatry). As soon as we have this information, we will work with our providers to start offering this service to anyone meeting the requirements for it.

Integrated Family Services, a provider in our network for mobile crisis services, operates Crisis Chat: a secure, online portal for social support staffed by trained specialists. The goal of the IFS Crisis Chat service is to reduce stress and empower healthy decisions. Clinicians will ask questions about safety, emotions, and thoughts surrounding the situation, and feelings of depression. If a chat specialist feels it’s necessary, they will send the Mobile Crisis Management team, after a few screening questions to assess risk related to Coronavirus. Services can be offered over the phone if needed.

Visit https://www.trilliumhealthresources.org/news-events-training/coronavirus-information for tips on how to cope with this stress in the days or weeks to come.

In the months ahead, Trillium plans to provide ongoing assistance to any individuals experiencing anxiety, post-traumatic stress, or other issues as a result of this extreme event; for anyone needing services, please call Trillium at the 24-Hour Access to Care Line 1-877-685-2415.