Two more deaths due to COVID-19 reported in Greene County

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Greene County health officials reported two additional deaths of residents there due to COVID-19.

The Greene County Department of Public Health said the two deaths brings the total of residents who have passed away in the county due to the virus to 24.

No additional information was released on the patients out of privacy.

“I am saddened by these deaths and sorry for the families as they grieve,” Greene County Department of Public Health Director Joy Brock said. “My thoughts and prayers are with these individuals’ family and friends.”

Greene County also reports 22 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, 19 of them on Monday. The county reports 1,111 total cases with 973 people recovered. There are 114 active cases.