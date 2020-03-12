COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) Due to the threat from COVID-19, and in conjunction with Tyrrell County Manager, David Clegg, officials will suspend all sponsored activities of the Tyrrell County Parks and Recreation Department.

The decision was made with the guidance of the NCHSAA, as their governing board has authorized the suspension of all athletic activities in North Carolina.

As of Friday evening all practices, competitions, and related activities that may occur within the Tyrrell County Schools facilities are suspended.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) Board of Directors has moved to suspend interscholastic athletics, including all workouts, skill development, practices, and contests, beginning at 11:59 p.m. on Friday through April 6.

In addition, the decision was made to postpone the 2020 Men’s and Women’s Basketball State Championship indefinitely.

The Board of Directors will assess the situation regularly over the next few weeks and updates will be provided at the appropriate time.