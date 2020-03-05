U.S. House of Representatives passes emergency funding to combat coronavirus

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCT) The legislation would provide $7.8 billion in emergency funds to fight COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.

More than $4 billion would be provided to make diagnostic tests more broadly available, treat those who have the virus, and invest in the development of a vaccine.

Approximately 85$ of the funding will be spent domestically while the rest is spent internationally to fight the disease’s spread abroad, to decrease its spread in the United States.

The legislation now heads to the Senate, where it is expected to pass tomorrow.

The President has indicated he will support the bill he receives from Congress.

Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) voted in favor of H.R. 6074.

“First and foremost, there is no need to panic about the Coronavirus in the United States—the risk here is still very low in the U.S. I have been encouraged by the Trump Administration’s immediate response and Vice President Pence’s management of the situation,” said Murphy.

“Having said this, I am pleased the House of Representatives came together in a bipartisan way to pass an appropriate and bipartisan emergency funding measure this evening. While we certainly live in a historically partisan time in American history, it is always encouraging when Republicans and Democrats can come together to do what’s best for the American people,” said Murphy.