U.S. Postal Service launches new measures to protect employees, Greenville residents react

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The post office on West 2nd Street is seeing steady traffic on this Wednesday morning. People are thankful the U.S. Postal Service is still operating, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. ​

“You definitely need that access to mail your insurance off and I’m sure there are other things people need the mail to stay open life still goes on,” said Ronnie Perkins.

For Perkins, a trip to the post office is a must so he can pay bills. Karen Vick said she wouldn’t get a paycheck without the postal service.

“It’s actually very important for me and my workplace because this is the way we get all of our income into our workplace. We get checks sent to our PO Box, so without the post office staying open we wouldn’t be able to stay open for business because we wouldn’t be getting any money in,” said Vick.

Postal Service leaders are committed to keeping their operations going, it’s a critical part of the national infrastructure.

They recently released guidelines for how they will be handling health risks, like getting customers’ signatures.

For now, employees will handle all the writing, and ask for the customer’s first initial and last name.

For increased safety, employees will politely ask the customer to step back a safe distance or close the screen door/door so they may leave the mail item in its appropriate place.

​According to the World Health Organization, the likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low.

That also goes for the risk of catching COVID-19 from a package.

Postal Service workers will continue doing everything they can to keep themselves and the public safe. ​

